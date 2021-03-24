Great Logan Nose-On goes virtual

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - One of the first community events to fall victim to the pandemic last year was the annual Great Logan Nose-On luncheon.

But today, the event returned, although it was different than years past.

A hybrid Nose-On was held with a small and socially distanced audience at the Morris Performing Arts Center in downtown South Bend.

Meantime, hundreds joined in via Zoom.

Today’s featured speaker was actress Ali Stroker.

Stroker is the first wheelchair-bound performer to win a Tony Award for Featured Actress in a Musical for her role as Ado Annie in Oklahoma.

“The only way I can describe the way I was actually feeling was you know, how I talked about what it was like to sing, like where there are no limitations? That’s how that moment felt. For so much of my life, I felt like I had to prove myself and finally I had arrived at a place where people said no, no no....you don’t have to prove yourself,” Stroker says.

16 News Now’s own Terry McFadden had the honor of emceeing the event for Logan, which supports people with intellectual and developmental disabilities so they, and their families, may achieve their desired quality of life.

