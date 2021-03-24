Georgia Tech rolls over WVU 73-56 in NCAAs to eliminate Benton Harbor great Kysre Gondrezick

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 22 points, Lorela Cubaj had 21 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 5 seed Georgia Tech used a big third quarter to beat No. 4 West Virginia 73-56 in the second round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Yellow Jackets needed a big second-half rally in the opening round but had this game well in control with a 17-point lead over the Mountaineers to start the fourth. Georgia Tech advanced to the Sweet 16 for the second time and first since 2012. Esmery Martinez scored 13 points to lead West Virginia. Former Benton Harbor basketball star Kysre Gondrezick was held to just three points. She did not take one shot attempt in the second half. Georgia Tech will next face top-seeded South Carolina.

