District playoffs begins for Michigan boys basketball
Here are the scores from the local boys teams in our area:
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One day after the Michigan girls tipped off districts, the boys from the Wolverine state followed suit on Tuesday night.
DIVISION 2
District 45 at Niles High School
Niles 57, Berrien Springs 55
Buchanan 71, Dowagiac 45
DIVISION 3
District 77 at Bridgman High School
Marcellus 53, Bridgman 47
