District playoffs begins for Michigan boys basketball

One day after the Michigan girls tipped off districts, the boys from the Wolverine state followed suit on Tuesday night.

Here are the scores from the local boys teams in our area:

DIVISION 2

District 45 at Niles High School

Niles 57, Berrien Springs 55

Buchanan 71, Dowagiac 45

DIVISION 3

District 77 at Bridgman High School

Marcellus 53, Bridgman 47

