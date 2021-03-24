Advertisement

District playoffs begins for Michigan boys basketball

Here are the scores from the local boys teams in our area:
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 11:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
One day after the Michigan girls tipped off districts, the boys from the Wolverine state followed suit on Tuesday night.

DIVISION 2

District 45 at Niles High School

Niles 57, Berrien Springs 55

Buchanan 71, Dowagiac 45

DIVISION 3

District 77 at Bridgman High School

Marcellus 53, Bridgman 47

