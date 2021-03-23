Vaccine Tracker: Update on Meijer vaccine supply and a look at Starke County

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In this edition of the Vaccine Tracker, we’re taking a look at Meijer and their COVID-19 vaccine supply and I checked in with Starke County to see how the vaccination effort has been going.

First, there were some big updates from Governor Eric Holcomb on Tuesday, one of those is that Indiana will look to open vaccination eligibility to all people age 16 and up on March 31st. This will make increasing vaccination doses in the state even more important as many counties tell me current vaccine supply doesn’t meet demand.

More updates here: https://www.wndu.com/2021/03/23/gov-holcomb-anticipates-all-hoosiers-will-be-eligible-for-covid-vaccine-march-31/

Compared to other counties, Starke County may not be leading the way, but they say things are looking up going forward. Starke County sits at around 13.7% of the population there fully vaccinated. That’s on the low end in Michiana but the health department administrator I spoke with off camera says the county now receives 500 doses per week, and that started last week. Prior to that, the county was seeing 300 per week. All their vaccine doses are two-dose Moderna brand.

That increase in doses in the county could mean that we will start to see that percentage of those fully vaccinated in the county climb a little quicker going forward.

I also checked in with Meijer to talk about their vaccine supply and to talk about the mass vaccination clinic that start on Tuesday in Michigan.

It’s not in our neck of the woods, but Meijer along with federal government (FEMA) have started vaccinating around 6,000 people per day at Ford Field in Detroit using the Johnson & Johnson single dose vaccine.

That’s a lot of doses, so I spoke with Meijer representatives today to see if all those doses heading to Detroit will take away vaccine availability at their pharmacies. They tell me no, the Ford Field doses not coming out of their supply.

Meijer receives about 10,000 to 15,000 doses per week, of all brands available. Some of their vaccination sites are doing around 1200 vaccinations per day.

I asked them about how they avoid wasting vaccines that might go unused from missed appointments or otherwise. I’m told that if there are extra doses available, Meijer will shift those to other stores. It is also possible that if you’re shopping at a Meijer store, you might be approached by a Meijer employee to get vaccinated.

“If we’re running a clinic at one of our stores, and we had say 25 people who didn’t show up for their appointments, we will literally go out into the store, where any given time in a Meijer there’s a lot of people shopping, and we’ll ask folks, are you 40 or older, would you like a vaccine?” Frank Guglielmi says. He is the Senior Director of Communications at Meijer.

To sign up for a vaccine at Meijer, text COVID to 75049 or go to https://clinic.meijer.com/

Or you can call the MDHHS COVID-19 Hotline at 888-535-6136 and press 1.

We’ll continue to keep an eye on the vaccination rollout, and I want to hear from you. Email me at zach.horner@wndu.com or find me on Facebook and send a message if you have an issue or idea of something we can dig into on the Vaccine Tracker.

