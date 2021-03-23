The dry stretch comes to an end this afternoon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: Starting off mild with peaks of sunshine. Clouds increasing by the afternoon with showers becoming likely between 5-7 pm. Scattered showers continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures remaining in the upper 60s during the early afternoon. High of 68.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers remain likely throughout the night. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds gusting between 25-30 miles per hour at times. Low of 53.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers during the morning with clouds beginning to break in the afternoon. Remaining warm and breezy all day. High of 66.

THURSDAY: Overcast skies for the most part with rain chances going up especially in the afternoon and evening as another system moves into the region. This system could bring heavier rain into Friday. Temperatures remaining in the upper 50s. High of 58.

LONGE RANGE: Rain continues, on and off overnight and into Friday when it is possible that a batch of some heavy rain moves through the area. By the end of the week, between 1-1.5 inches of rain could be possible. This will help the ground ahead of planting season. A few more showers possible over the weekend before drying out with a mixture of sun and clouds to begin next week. Temperatures remaining mild.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, March 22nd 2021

Monday’s High: 68

Monday’s Low: 35

Precipitation: 0.00″

