Advertisement

The dry stretch comes to an end this afternoon

Scattered showers moving back into Michiana. This will be the first of two systems to affect the area this week. See when you will need that rain jacket on your first alert forecast.
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

TUESDAY: Starting off mild with peaks of sunshine. Clouds increasing by the afternoon with showers becoming likely between 5-7 pm. Scattered showers continue into the overnight hours. Temperatures remaining in the upper 60s during the early afternoon. High of 68.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers remain likely throughout the night. Mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions. Winds gusting between 25-30 miles per hour at times. Low of 53.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered showers during the morning with clouds beginning to break in the afternoon. Remaining warm and breezy all day. High of 66.

THURSDAY: Overcast skies for the most part with rain chances going up especially in the afternoon and evening as another system moves into the region. This system could bring heavier rain into Friday. Temperatures remaining in the upper 50s. High of 58.

LONGE RANGE: Rain continues, on and off overnight and into Friday when it is possible that a batch of some heavy rain moves through the area. By the end of the week, between 1-1.5 inches of rain could be possible. This will help the ground ahead of planting season. A few more showers possible over the weekend before drying out with a mixture of sun and clouds to begin next week. Temperatures remaining mild.

Daily Climate Report: Monday, March 22nd 2021

Monday’s High: 68

Monday’s Low: 35

Precipitation: 0.00″

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Ball Band Biergarten
Officials identify man found dead in Mishawaka bathroom
Breaking news update
UPDATE: Suspect shot by Granger homeowner following police chase
Police have identified the suspect shot by a Granger homeowner over the weekend.
Suspect shot by Granger homeowner following police chase identified
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

The dry stretch comes to an end this afternoon
The dry stretch comes to an end this afternoon
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
Staying warm and adding rain
Starting off Warm this Work Week
Starting off Warm this Work Week
Matt Engelbrecht - Meteorologist
Holding in the upper 60s on Monday; Rain chances this week