The Drop Comedy Club gearing up for reopening at new location

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Drop Comedy Club in South Bend is gearing up for its grand reopening at its new location.

Previously located within the Dew Drop Inn in the historic Studebaker Corridor, the club temporarily closed last March with the pandemic.

But as COVID-19 restrictions lifted, The Drop found a new home within the Aloft Hotel in the heart of downtown.

There are three shows: one on April 2 at 9 p.m., and two on April 3 at 8 p.m. and 10 p.m.

“Live entertainment has definitely been hurting throughout the whole pandemic. So being able to actually open, and have guest in, and do live comedy is something that we are very fortunate for. I know lots of comics that haven’t been on stage in a year so we’re very thankful,” says co-owner Maxwell Tidley.

Although the grand reopening is two weeks away, the club is currently open locally for open mic nights on Tuesdays.

