Round Barn Theatre launches 2021 season with Disney classic

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Round Barn Theatre in Nappanee is launching its 2021 season with a Disney classic.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame comes to the theatre on Thursday.

The musical showcases the film’s Academy Award-Nominated score, plus some new songs.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place to keep guests safe.

Cast members are excited to bring live theater back to The Barns at Nappanee.

“It’s going to be a big sigh of relief when we finally open this thing and get it running,” said Alex Price, operations manager. “And there’s nothing like hearing people just have a good time at the theater, you know laughing and smiling with each other, creating those memories.”

The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be at The Round Barn Theatre through April 18th.

