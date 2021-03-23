Advertisement

Round Barn Theatre launches 2021 season with Disney classic

By Melissa Stephens
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - The Round Barn Theatre in Nappanee is launching its 2021 season with a Disney classic.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame comes to the theatre on Thursday.

The musical showcases the film’s Academy Award-Nominated score, plus some new songs.

COVID-19 precautions will be in place to keep guests safe.

Cast members are excited to bring live theater back to The Barns at Nappanee.

“It’s going to be a big sigh of relief when we finally open this thing and get it running,” said Alex Price, operations manager. “And there’s nothing like hearing people just have a good time at the theater, you know laughing and smiling with each other, creating those memories.”

The Hunchback of Notre Dame will be at The Round Barn Theatre through April 18th.

For more information or to purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Ball Band Biergarten
Officials identify man found dead in Mishawaka bathroom
Breaking news update
UPDATE: Suspect shot by Granger homeowner following police chase
Police have identified the suspect shot by a Granger homeowner over the weekend.
Suspect shot by Granger homeowner following police chase identified
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

The South Bend Common Council has approved two bills that will help with the funding of Mayor...
South Bend Common Council approves bond issuance for Rebuild Our Streets Plan
14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Fully Vaccinated in Michiana 3-22, Pulaski County tops the 20% mark.
Vaccine Tracker: Vaccine appointment scheduled way out? You could get in early.
A 14-year-old suspect appeared in court for the first time since the death of 6-year-old Grace...
Suspect in New Carlisle girl's death appears in court