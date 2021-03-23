Advertisement

Potawatomi Zoo to reopen April 2

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is set to open for the season on April 2.

Regular hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

However, hours in the summer will be extended from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 1 through August 31.

Some of the facilities that were closed last year, such as the learning center and auxiliary bathrooms, will be open to guests in 2021.

The last day of the season is October 31.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.
Officials investigating multi-vehicle crash
Lyndsey Price
Woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing into lake
Ball Band Biergarten
Officials identify man found dead in Mishawaka bathroom
Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care

Latest News

Educators, leaders, business owners want more funding for public schools
Educators, leaders, business owners want more funding for public schools
A hybrid Nose-On was held with a small and socially distanced audience at the Morris Performing...
Great Logan Nose-On goes virtual
Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care
Percent fully vaccinated as of 3/23
Vaccine Tracker: Update on Meijer vaccine supply and a look at Starke County
Transitional homeless housing dropped