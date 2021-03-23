Potawatomi Zoo to reopen April 2

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo is set to open for the season on April 2.

Regular hours will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

However, hours in the summer will be extended from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 1 through August 31.

Some of the facilities that were closed last year, such as the learning center and auxiliary bathrooms, will be open to guests in 2021.

The last day of the season is October 31.

