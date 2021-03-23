Officials investigating multi-vehicle crash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now officials are responding to a crash in St. Joseph County.

Here is a picture of the accident just north of Grape and Cleveland.

Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.

The driver drove away and hit a car going west on Cleveland, hitting another car trying to turn left.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

The FACT team is investigating, and police are asking you to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update you both on air and online as we learn more.

