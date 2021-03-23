Advertisement

Officials investigating multi-vehicle crash

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Right now officials are responding to a crash in St. Joseph County.

Here is a picture of the accident just north of Grape and Cleveland.

Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.

The driver drove away and hit a car going west on Cleveland, hitting another car trying to turn left.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

The FACT team is investigating, and police are asking you to avoid the area as they continue to investigate.

This is a developing story. We’ll continue to update you both on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Lyndsey Price
Woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing into lake
Ball Band Biergarten
Officials identify man found dead in Mishawaka bathroom
Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care

Latest News

Educators, leaders, business owners want more funding for public schools
Educators, leaders, business owners want more funding for public schools
A hybrid Nose-On was held with a small and socially distanced audience at the Morris Performing...
Great Logan Nose-On goes virtual
Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care
Percent fully vaccinated as of 3/23
Vaccine Tracker: Update on Meijer vaccine supply and a look at Starke County
Transitional homeless housing dropped