Notre Dame softball pumped for home opener

For the first time in 689 days, the Notre Dame softball team will finally play a home game.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - On Wednesday, for the first time in 689 days, the Notre Dame softball team will finally play a home game.

The Irish did not play a single home game in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and finally the Domers will take the field for the first time this season at Melissa Cook Stadium.

To say head coach Deanna Gumpf is fired up would be an understatement.

“It doesn’t really seem real yet because it has been so long,” Gumpf said. “We are very excited about it but I think we’re still a little tentative because we aren’t really sure if it’s going to happen. You never know but we have a lot of really excited people around here.”

The excitement begins Wednesday for Notre Dame against Valpo at 5:30 PM. WNDU will have full coverage of the first home Notre Dame softball game in two years on Wednesday.

