Notre Dame releases new video platform called “Fighting Irish TV”

Fighting Irish TV is currently available via the Google Play store, Amazon and AppleTV.
Notre Dame unveils new "Fighting Irish TV" plan.
Notre Dame unveils new "Fighting Irish TV" plan.(Notre Dame Athletics)
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:44 PM EDT
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The University of Notre Dame Athletics Department and its integrated content and communications team, Fighting Irish Media, have announced a new video platform, Fighting Irish TV, to deliver fans Notre Dame content directly to their television set.

“We’re excited to launch Fighting Irish TV and provide Notre Dame fans an even better way to watch their favorite Fighting Irish content on the big screen in their living room,” Sr. Associate Athletics Director (Media/Brand) Rob Kelly said. “As in all things we do, we look at how to better serve our fans and this opportunity to be a leader in the television application space with our archived content was no different. I’m especially excited by the extension of our existing digital ecosystem that this platform makes possible in a world increasingly dominated by on-demand viewing.”

Fighting Irish TV is an “over the top” (OTT) video application (i.e. Peacock, Netflix, etc.) that allows you to watch on a larger screen. Additionally, there will be exclusive content delivered right to the app – including, but not limited to, The Vault (a collection of full Fighting Irish home football games since 1991), the 2021 Notre Dame Football Pro Day, live press conferences, game highlights, feature video stories and much more.

The platform was created in conjunction with industry-leader WMT, a full service solution-based agency out of Miami, Fla. Notre Dame and WMT have previously partnered to re-imagine UND.com, the Athletics Department website, and Fighting Irish Mobile, the Athletics Department mobile app.

“We are fortunate to work with an innovative partner in Notre Dame that shares our passion for forward-thinking digital strategies,” WMT Founder and CEO Andres Focil said. “Fighting Irish TV is another great storytelling tool for the University, as it complements UND.com and the Fighting Irish Mobile app, while also giving fans more and better ways to access unique and exclusive content from Fighting Irish Media.”

Fighting Irish TV is currently available via the Google Play storeAmazon and AppleTV.

