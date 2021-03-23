Mitchell, Gobert dominate as Jazz beat Bulls 120-95

CHICAGO (AP) - Donovan Mitchell scored 30 points, Rudy Gobert added 21 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high nine blocks, and the Utah Jazz pounded the Chicago Bulls 120-95. The Western Conference leaders took control in the first half and rolled to their second straight win after losing five of eight. Mitchell made five 3-pointers, one shy of his season high. The two-time All-Star also had six rebounds and six assists. Gobert surpassed his previous high of eight blocks. Joe Ingles made 5 of 6 3s and finished with 17 points. Jordan Clarkson scored 16, and Mike Conley added 15 points. Zach LaVine led Chicago with 27 points.

