Michigan women reach Sweet 16 for first time, beat Tennessee

The Wolverines had been 0-5 in the second round before pulling off the victory over the Lady Vols.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Leigha Brown scored 23 points and Naz Hillmon added 19 to lead No. 6 seed Michigan to its first Sweet 16 appearance with a 70-55 win over third-seeded Tennessee in the women’s NCAA Tournament. The Wolverines had been 0-5 in the second round before pulling off the victory over the Lady Vols. As the final buzzer sounded, the Michigan players jumped into a group hug at center court and sang “it’s great to be a Michigan Wolverine.”

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

