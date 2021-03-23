Michigan High School District Playoffs begin for girls basketball
Here are the scores of the local teams who competed on Monday.
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High School playoffs are back in the state of Michigan. Monday night was the first night of districts in the Wolverine State.
DIVISON 2
District 47 Benton Harbor High School
South Haven 45, Coloma 42
Lakeshore 62, Berrien Springs 31
District 48 Dowagiac High School
Constantine 58, Vicksburg 43
DIVISION 3
District 77 Hartford High School
Bridgman 43, Cassopolis 40
