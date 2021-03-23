Advertisement

Michigan High School District Playoffs begin for girls basketball

Here are the scores of the local teams who competed on Monday.
(WNDU)
By Mark Skol Jr.
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
High School playoffs are back in the state of Michigan. Monday night was the first night of districts in the Wolverine State.

DIVISON 2

District 47 Benton Harbor High School

South Haven 45, Coloma 42

Lakeshore 62, Berrien Springs 31

District 48 Dowagiac High School

Constantine 58, Vicksburg 43

DIVISION 3

District 77 Hartford High School

Bridgman 43, Cassopolis 40

