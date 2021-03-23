Michigan High School District Playoffs begin for girls basketball

High School playoffs are back in the state of Michigan. Monday night was the first night of districts in the Wolverine State.

Here are the scores of the local teams who competed on Monday.

DIVISON 2

District 47 Benton Harbor High School

South Haven 45, Coloma 42

Lakeshore 62, Berrien Springs 31

District 48 Dowagiac High School

Constantine 58, Vicksburg 43

DIVISION 3

District 77 Hartford High School

Bridgman 43, Cassopolis 40

