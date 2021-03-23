Advertisement

Medical Moment: How to deal with your teen’s mental health

By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What do you say when your teen tells you they’re struggling with their mental health?

In today’s Medical Moment, a guideline for parents when dealing with their teen’s mental health issues.

In a survey of teens ages 13 to 19, seven out of ten teens are struggling with their mental health in the wake of COVID-19, and more than half said the pandemic has increased their feelings of loneliness.

But Martie Salt has some tips for parents on how to help their teen cope.

Parents can take a mental health test to see if their teen might be struggling at mhascreening.org.

And share the results with your teen afterwards to get the conversation started.

