Joens scores 33, leads Iowa St. women past Michigan St 79-75

Nia Clouden scored 16 points for the Spartans.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Ashley Joens scored an Iowa State NCAA Tournament record 33 points, including the clinching free throw with 3.1 seconds left, to lift the Cyclones to a 79-75 women’s opening-round win over Michigan State. Iowa State made 8 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter and 6 of 8 in the final 1:41 to hold off the 10th-seeded Spartans, who trailed by 10 with 1:40 to play in the third quarter. The seventh-seeded Cyclones will play second-seeded and fourth-ranked Texas A&M in the second round of the Mercado Region on Wednesday. Nia Clouden scored 16 points for the Spartans (15-9).

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

