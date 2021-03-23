Gov. Holcomb announces changes coming to state COVID-19 regulations

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WNDU) - Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb announces plans to lift the statewide mask mandate and remaining COVID-19 business restrictions in two weeks during his update on the state’s fight against coronavirus Tuesday night.

He justified the decision to lift the statewide mask mandate and other restrictions on April 6 by citing the state’s steep declines in coronavirus hospitalizations and death rates, along with the growing number of people fully vaccinated.

Holcomb said that local officials will still have the authority to impose tougher restrictions based on the COVID-19 case count in their communities, and that mask-wearing will still be required in K-12 schools for the rest of this school year.

Holcomb also announced he anticipates being able to open up vaccination to all Hoosiers 16 and up on March 31.

The address comes one year after Holcomb announced his initial stay-at-home order.

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Eric J. Holcomb today delivered a statewide address to lay out the road ahead for Hoosiers in the fight against COVID-19.

“As we continue to isolate if you test positive, quarantine if you’re a close contact, and get vaccinated when you’re eligible, the light at the end of the tunnel becomes brighter and brighter,” Gov. Holcomb said. “It’s up to each and every one of us to do our part to stay on our course.”

Indiana’s current cases, positivity rate, hospitalizations, and deaths have all dropped drastically since mid-January and nearly a million Hoosiers are fully vaccinated. The state plans to open vaccine eligibility to all Hoosiers 16 years and older on Wednesday, March 31, provided Indiana receives a large increase in the amount of vaccine as outlined by the federal government. Additional mass vaccination clinics will be scheduled for April and the state will implement a large employer vaccination program.

Starting April 6, decisions about venue capacity and social gatherings will be made by local officials. Customers in restaurants, bars and nightclubs will no longer be required by the state to be seated. Six feet of spacing between tables and other seating will still be recommended as is spacing between non-household parties.

The statewide face covering mandate will become a mask advisory on April 6. Face coverings will remain mandatory in all state buildings and facilities and in all vaccination and COVID testing sites until further notice. K-12 schools will continue under current requirements through the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.

“When I visit my favorite restaurant or conduct a public event, I will continue to wear a mask,” Gov. Holcomb said. “It is the right thing to do. Hoosiers who take these recommended precautions will help us get to what I hope is the tail end of this pandemic.”

Local governments, private businesses and other entities may institute more stringent guidelines. The Indiana Department of Health will continue to provide county level, color coded metrics to provide easy to understand information about whether virus levels are increasing or decreasing locally.

The state public health emergency will be renewed for another 30 days, beginning April 1. This declaration allows the state to act quickly if conditions take a turn for the worse and allows the state to continue to access hundreds of millions of federal dollars to support Hoosiers recovering from the impacts of the pandemic.

