Foundation of Saint Joseph Health System raffling off RV

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - You can get a ticket for the 2021 House Raffle on the Road.

The Foundation of Saint Joseph Health System is raffling off this grand prize, a 2021 Thor Delano motorcoach valued at more than $163,000 and a $1,000 gift card.

In-person ticket sales are happening at the Saint Joe Health System’s Pavilion on Cedar Street in South Bend.

That’s going on from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., today through Friday.

Those buying tickets are asked to stay in their car and wear a mask.

Tickets are $150. The drawing takes place June 18.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.