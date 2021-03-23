Advertisement

Former Irish guard Alli Campbell transfers to Penn State

Campbell played in just six games for the Irish this season, where she averaged 2.2 points per game.
Irish freshman Ali Campbell runs down the court after making a shot against Miami of Ohio.
By Mark Skol Jr.
Mar. 22, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame guard Alli Campbell announced on twitter Monday that she has transferred to Penn State.

According to ESPN’s rankings, Campbell was a five star prospect and the number 27 overall recruit in the 2020 recruiting class.

Campbell was one of three Domers to enter the transfer portal following the season, so did guard Alasia Hayes and forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim. Those two have yet to announce their next landing spots.

