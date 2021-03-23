Former Irish guard Alli Campbell transfers to Penn State

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Former Notre Dame guard Alli Campbell announced on twitter Monday that she has transferred to Penn State.

It’s all good... I just took the long way home! So excited for this new opportunity at Penn State💙🦁 #WeAre #Committed @PennStateWBB pic.twitter.com/AQYQm55p1p — Alli Campbell (@alli_campbell21) March 23, 2021

Campbell played in just six games for the Irish this season, where she averaged 2.2 points per game.

According to ESPN’s rankings, Campbell was a five star prospect and the number 27 overall recruit in the 2020 recruiting class.

Campbell was one of three Domers to enter the transfer portal following the season, so did guard Alasia Hayes and forward Amirah Abdur-Rahim. Those two have yet to announce their next landing spots.

