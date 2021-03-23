First state-run mobile vaccination clinic in Michiana opens in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) -The Indiana State Department of Health is running its first mobile vaccination clinic in Michiana.

It started at the Elkhart Housing Authority Tuesday morning but moved to the Tolson Center next door because it has more room.

The state estimates roughly 430 people per day will get the vaccine with a fully booked schedule.

This site is only using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Not only is this clinic the first state-run mobile clinic coming to Michiana, but it’s also serving the newest population eligible to get the vaccine, those between 40-45.

The clinic will run from 9:00 A.M.-6:00 P.M. March 23-25th.

One person who got his vaccine told me what it was like inside.

“It was very easy. I think I’m surprised. It’s actually easier than I was expecting it. There are not many people in there. Not more than twenty including myself,” said Johnson & Johnson vaccine recipient Soravot Kullkyanavisut.

Elkhart’s communications director told 16 News Now this is a great time for the clinic to open with people forty and older now eligible to receive the vaccine.

“We’re all at work so our schedules aren’t as flexible as the older population. We need to continue to have these kinds of opportunities where plenty of appointments are available so we can start getting the younger groups vaccinated,” said City of Elkhart Communications Director Corrine Straight-Reed.

Appointment availability can change rapidly. You can head to ourshot.in.gov or call 211 to learn about eligibility requirements, appointment availability, and where you can get your vaccine.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.