Advertisement

Elgin Baylor, Lakers great and aerialist pioneer, dies at 86

Lakers great Jerry West called him “one of the most spectacular shooters the world has ever seen.”
Elgin Baylor waves as is honored along with other members of the 1974 Los Angeles Lakers...
Elgin Baylor waves as is honored along with other members of the 1974 Los Angeles Lakers Championship team, at half time of an NBA basketball game between the Houston Rockets and the Lakers, Friday, April 6, 2012, in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Gus Ruelas)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Elgin Baylor, the Lakers’ 11-time NBA All-Star, has died. The Lakers said Monday that the Hall of Famer died of natural causes in Los Angeles with his wife and daughter by his side. With a silky-smooth jumper and fluid athleticism, Baylor played a major role in revolutionizing basketball from a ground-bound sport into an aerial show. He was the first NBA player to surpass 70 points in a game. Lakers great Jerry West called him “one of the most spectacular shooters the world has ever seen.” Baylor’s second career as a personnel executive with the Los Angeles Clippers was much less successful. Elgin Baylor was 86 years old.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Breaking news update
UPDATE: Suspect shot by Granger homeowner following police chase
14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Police say they received a call from a neighbor just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a...
65-year-old man dies in Granger house fire
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Ball Band Biergarten
Officials identify man found dead in Mishawaka bathroom

Latest News

Bucks trounce Pacers 140-113 without injured Antetokounmpo
Mitchell, Gobert dominate as Jazz beat Bulls 120-95
Notre Dame unveils new "Fighting Irish TV" plan.
Notre Dame releases new video platform called “Fighting Irish TV”
Michigan High School District Playoffs begin for girls basketball