Cassopolis boys basketball coach Ricky Evans announces retirement

CASSOPOLIS, Mich. (WNDU) - Cassopolis boys basketball head coach Ricky Evans announced his retirement.

Evans spent 11 seasons leading the charge for Cassopolis.

In 2019, Evans helped lead the Rangers to their first Regional title in 30 years.

The Rangers season came to an end in 2021 after the team was forced to go into quarantine right before playoffs.

