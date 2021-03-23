Advertisement

Big Ten comeback: Michigan topples LSU 86-78

Top-seeded Michigan salvaged the Big Ten’s best hope for NCAA Tournament glory Monday with an 86-78 win over talent-rich LSU.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Top-seeded Michigan salvaged the Big Ten’s best hope for NCAA Tournament glory Monday with an 86-78 win over talent-rich LSU. Chaundee Brown and Eli Brooks scored 21 points each for the roller-coaster ride of a victory. The Wolverines used a 14-1 run over the decisive stretch midway through the second half to pull away and preserve. It’s a glimmer of hope for a conference that has mostly tanked these four days in Indianapolis. After the win, Michigan and Maryland were the only teams left for the Big Ten, which placed a nation-leading nine in the bracket.

