Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The popular Animal Emergency Clinic (A.E.C.) will soon stop seeing pets after-hours. The husband of Dr. DeAnn Kumm, D.V.M., the clinic’s owner, told 16 News Now the change will happen some time in the next four to six weeks due to a shortage of veterinarians who are willing to work overnights, weekends, and holidays.

Recently, one of the clinic’s two vets worked a 26-hour shift, followed by a 15-hour shift the next day, and worked a 14-hour shift a day later.

The shortage isn’t just happening in Michiana.

“There is a major shortage of veterinarians in general. And it’s not just affecting the United States, it’s affecting the globe,” explained Stacy Pursell, CEO of The Vet Recruiter. “But emergency veterinarians - now there’s even a greater shortage of them.”

Pursell corroborated what Kumm’s husband said, adding younger veterinary school graduates are shying away from an after-hours schedule.

“Many of them are looking for more work-life balance and flexibility,” she said. “We’re retiring around 3,000 veterinarians every year. The COVID pandemic has impacted this, too, because, you know, we’ve seen some people just completely drop out of the job market, period, for personal reasons, some childcare issues.”

When the hours of A.E.C. change, so will the clinic’s name. Once A.E.C. eliminates its after-hours services, 16 News Now Pet Vet Dr. David Visser, D.V.M., confirms the next closest overnight clinics include:

-VCA Veterinary Specialty & Emergency Center of Kalamazoo

-Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency & Specialty Hospital (NIVES) in Fort Wayne

-Purdue University Small Animal Hospital in West Lafayette

-North Central Veterinary Emergency Center in Westville

North Central’s spokesperson confirms a Mishawaka location will open sometime this summer at the old Family Video off Main Street.

