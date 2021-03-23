Advertisement

32nd annual Middle School Art Exhibit now open to public

The non-competitive exhibit displays the artwork of over 50 South Bend students from grades 5-8.
The non-competitive exhibit displays the artwork of over 50 South Bend students from grades 5-8.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 32nd Annual Middle School Art Exhibition is now open at the Colfax Campus Gallery in South Bend.

The non-competitive exhibit displays the artwork of over 50 South Bend students from grades 5 through 8.

You can find it at 914 Lincolnway West, in the historic Colfax School.

While the gallery is now open to the public, the Middle School Art Show Reception has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

However, there is also a virtual gallery and video tour that showcases the exceptional art talent currently on exhibit.

In addition to the student artwork, a special exhibit of 1,000 paper cranes is also on display. This project is a collaboration between Dickinson Fine Arts Academy art teachers, who are currently teaching the novel Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes to students.

To view the online gallery and video tour, click here or visit sbheritage.org/colfax-gallery.

The exhibit will be on display until April 23rd.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.
Officials investigating multi-vehicle crash
Lyndsey Price
Woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing into lake
Ball Band Biergarten
Officials identify man found dead in Mishawaka bathroom
Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care

Latest News

Mayor Mark Senter says their Ponderosa Steakhouse played a special role in their community for...
Proposal shows plans for Culvers at former Ponderosa Steakhouse in Plymouth
With more than 160-years of history behind these doors, the Hubbard House has collected a bit...
Inside the historic Haven Hubbard house ahead of renovation
All the great things about 10-year-olds can be summed up by meeting K’ymari. He’s energetic,...
Wednesday’s Child: K’ymari likes to read
Mayor Parry did not say he is going to resign. He said he’s sorry for his words, and he will...
Michigan City Mayor apologizes for racially insensitive comments; does not resign