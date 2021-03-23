32nd annual Middle School Art Exhibit now open to public

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The 32nd Annual Middle School Art Exhibition is now open at the Colfax Campus Gallery in South Bend.

The non-competitive exhibit displays the artwork of over 50 South Bend students from grades 5 through 8.

You can find it at 914 Lincolnway West, in the historic Colfax School.

While the gallery is now open to the public, the Middle School Art Show Reception has been cancelled due to COVID-19.

However, there is also a virtual gallery and video tour that showcases the exceptional art talent currently on exhibit.

In addition to the student artwork, a special exhibit of 1,000 paper cranes is also on display. This project is a collaboration between Dickinson Fine Arts Academy art teachers, who are currently teaching the novel Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes to students.

To view the online gallery and video tour, click here or visit sbheritage.org/colfax-gallery.

The exhibit will be on display until April 23rd.

