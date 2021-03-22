Woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing into lake

CULVER, Ind. (WNDU) - A woman is facing drunk driving charges after crashing a car into a lake over the weekend in Marshall County.

Police officers were called to the area of E. Shore Drive and 18B Road in Culver just before 5 a.m. on Saturday.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle submerged in Lake Maxinkuckee.

The driver, identified as 19-year-old Lyndsey Price of Plymouth, was suspected of driving drunk.

Price was taken to the hospital, where she tested nearly three times over the legal limit.

Afterward, she was taken to jail.

