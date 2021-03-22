Vaccine Tracker: Vaccine appointment scheduled way out? You could get in early.

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -In this edition of the Vaccine Tracker, we’re taking a closer look at getting vaccinated at Kroger, Walmart, and Sam’s Club stores. We’re also hearing about updates from St. Joseph County in Michigan.

First, here are the latest percentages of residents fully vaccinated in each county. Pulaski County is the first in Michiana to cross the 20% threshold, it’s likely we will see more counties join that group come middle to late this week:

Fully Vaccinated in Michiana 3-22, Pulaski County tops the 20% mark. (WNDU)

In St. Joseph County Michigan, the health department there is doing about 1,000 doses per week which is a big leap from the 300-500 they had doing several weeks ago.

The county health department is doing everything they can to get appointment’s filled and get shots into arms. In Michigan, as of Monday March 22nd, those 50 and older can get vaccinated, as well as those 16 and older with certain comorbidities. However, St. Joseph County expanded eligibility one week early just to get more people in for appointments.

In order to sign up there, you will need to start at this website: http://bhsj.org/events/341

St. Joseph County shares a health department with Branch and Hillsdale Counties. In addition to their website you can contact the Branch-St. Joseph Area Agency on Aging for help signing up: (517) 278-2538 or toll free (888) 615-8009.

I spoke with the Health Officer on Monday and she says there has been some resistance to the COVID-19 vaccine but says evidence has shown that it is safe, and the sooner we get to herd immunity the sooner we can get back to normal.

“We all want another day tomorrow to be able to hug our family members and we’ll be able to do that if we can get enough people vaccinated and continue to open up our communities to life like how we remember a year ago,” Rebecca Burns, MPH, RS says.

I also checked in with some of the pharmacies in Michiana and there vaccination process. As of the time this article was written the Walmart site off Ireland Road in South Bend only has openings in the middle of April. The Sam’s Club at Indian Ridge in Mishawaka is about the same. Some Kroger stores are seeing openings at the end of March, but that availability will obvious fluctuate from site to site.

It is possible to get in earlier if your appointment is a ways out. If any of those sites have leftover vaccinations, they will call people in who are scheduled farther out in order to avoid wasting vaccines. These sites can also vaccinate employees.

According to officials with Kroger, they are also allowed to vaccinate outside of eligibility so that no dose goes to waste.

“We have several ways to ensure we use as much vaccine as possible. We may create a small waiting list of people who meet current eligibility criteria. We may look ahead on the calendar to ask someone, if they’re scheduled patients, they might be able to come in earlier. If we do have doses available say at the end of the day, we have the option of offering vaccinations to people who want the shot but don’t meet eligibility requirements, we figure that’s better than disposing of the vaccine,” Eric Halvorson, Kroger Spokesperson for Central Division.

You can sign up at ourshot.in.gov for those Kroger, Sam’s, and Walmart locations, you can also go to the company’s website:

https://www.kroger.com/rx/covid-vaccine

https://www.walmart.com/cp/1228302

https://www.samsclub.com/pharmacy

