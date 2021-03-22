Suspect shot by Granger homeowner following police chase identified

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has identified the suspect shot by a Granger homeowner following a weekend police chase across two counties.

27-year-old Allen Stamps, of Goshen, remains in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Just before noon on Sunday, Goshen Police say they located Stamps, who had two felony warrants and who also had recently made threats against police. Stamps ignored an attempted police traffic stop and led officers from multiple agencies on a pursuit into St. Joseph County.

Investigators say Stamps ditched his vehicle near the corner of Bittersweet and Cleveland Roads in Granger. Police then pursued Stamps on foot toward the 11600 block of Anderson Road.

“They had asked me if I had seen the suspect. And I told them I had not,” reported Chris, who was visiting family in the area. “I had heard some yelling and the K-9 dog barking and probably I would say maybe three to four minutes after that I heard a single gunshot.”

The prosecutor’s office says police found Stamps in a wooded area with the homeowner who reportedly shot him.

So far, no charges have been filed. St. Joseph County Metro Homicide is handling the investigation, because multiple agencies were involved in the pursuit and because of the suspect’s injury.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.