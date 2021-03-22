Starting off Warm this Work Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and mild during the morning with increasing clouds during the day. Spring warmup will be in place with highs reaching into the upper 60s by the afternoon with a southerly breeze. High of 69.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies with increasing clouds ahead of our next system. We remain dry overnight with winds gusting to 25 miles per hour. Lows remain mild. Low of 48.

TUESDAY: Begin with a few peaks of sunshine early. Clouds cover the sun and scattered showers are possible after lunchtime through the evening. A few heavier showers are possible. It will remain breezy and warm. High of 65.

WEDNESDAY: The warmth remains as a few scattered showers also remain during the morning. We begin the day with lots of clouds but end with a mix of sun and clouds. Remaining breezy with winds gusting to 30 miles per hour. High of 64.

LONGE RANGE: The 60s remain for Thursday before we slowly drop into the middle 50s by the weekend. Another chance for some heavier rain and even a few thunderstorms Thursday into Friday as another, likely stronger system moves through the region. A few small chances of some showers through the weekend with a mixture of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures remain mild into next week.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, March 21st 2021

Sunday’s High: 66

Sunday’s Low: 29

Precipitation: 0.00″

