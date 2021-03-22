Advertisement

Salvation Army Kroc Center hosts fifth indoor triathlon

By Carly Miller
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Triathletes in South Bend were able to put their skills to the test at the fourth annual ‘Tri the Kroc’ indoor triathlon.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center hosted just over 30 athletes for the race, and people were hard at work swimming, biking and running.

The athletes competed in waves, and COVID safety protocols were in place.

Those helping with the event say there were even several new triathletes who competed Sunday.

“In the last year, we haven’t had a lot of opportunities to do things or get people out, so it was exciting today to get people out again. And people, I’m hearing that a lot. They’re just so thankful for this event today and a lot of first-timers, which we love,” Senior Kroc Officer Major Monty Wandling said.

For more information about upcoming events at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, visit their website here.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Officers tried to stop the gold car at University Drive and Grape for a felony drug warrant.
Officials investigating multi-vehicle crash
Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care
Lyndsey Price
Woman faces drunk driving charges after crashing into lake
Ball Band Biergarten
Officials identify man found dead in Mishawaka bathroom

Latest News

Educators, leaders, business owners want more funding for public schools
Educators, leaders, business owners want more funding for public schools
A hybrid Nose-On was held with a small and socially distanced audience at the Morris Performing...
Great Logan Nose-On goes virtual
Animal Emergency Clinic will eliminate after-hours visits this spring.
Animal Emergency Clinic to no longer provide overnight care
Percent fully vaccinated as of 3/23
Vaccine Tracker: Update on Meijer vaccine supply and a look at Starke County
Transitional homeless housing dropped