Salvation Army Kroc Center hosts fifth indoor triathlon

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Triathletes in South Bend were able to put their skills to the test at the fourth annual ‘Tri the Kroc’ indoor triathlon.

The Salvation Army Kroc Center hosted just over 30 athletes for the race, and people were hard at work swimming, biking and running.

The athletes competed in waves, and COVID safety protocols were in place.

Those helping with the event say there were even several new triathletes who competed Sunday.

“In the last year, we haven’t had a lot of opportunities to do things or get people out, so it was exciting today to get people out again. And people, I’m hearing that a lot. They’re just so thankful for this event today and a lot of first-timers, which we love,” Senior Kroc Officer Major Monty Wandling said.

For more information about upcoming events at the Salvation Army Kroc Center, visit their website here.

