People take Polar Plunge for Special Olympics Indiana

By Carly Miller
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was a sunny and beautiful day for people in South Bend to take a cold plunge in honor of Special Olympics Indiana.

This was the fifth annual Polar Plunge at Four Winds Field, and organizers say about 75 people jumped in the cold pool Sunday.

An estimated $20,000 was raised for Special Olympics, and that money goes toward programming for athletes right here in our community.

“A number of our Special Olympics athletes from up in St. Joe and Elkhart counties are here today with us. I haven’t seen them in over a year because of COVID, so it’s just good to see everybody again. We’re starting to slowly inch out of our hibernation, so to speak, and we hope to be doing in-person sports here very soon,” Special Olympics Indiana President & CEO Jeff Mohler said.

It’s not too late to be a part of a plunge for Special Olympics this year. Click here for more information.

