Officials identify man found dead in Mishawaka bathroom

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have identified the man found dead at the Ball Band Biergarten in Mishawaka last week.

Officers were called after someone noticed a foul smell coming from one of the bathrooms.

They found 63-year-old Moylan Miller’s body inside.

Officials say the death does not seem suspicious, and toxicology results are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

