Advertisement

Officials identify man found dead in Mishawaka bathroom

Ball Band Biergarten
Ball Band Biergarten(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Officials have identified the man found dead at the Ball Band Biergarten in Mishawaka last week.

Officers were called after someone noticed a foul smell coming from one of the bathrooms.

They found 63-year-old Moylan Miller’s body inside.

Officials say the death does not seem suspicious, and toxicology results are pending.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news update
UPDATE: Suspect shot by Granger homeowner following police chase
14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Police say they received a call from a neighbor just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a...
65-year-old man dies in Granger house fire
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl

Latest News

14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Fully Vaccinated in Michiana 3-22, Pulaski County tops the 20% mark.
Vaccine Tracker: Vaccine appointment scheduled way out? You could get in early.
A 14-year-old suspect appeared in court for the first time since the death of 6-year-old Grace...
Suspect in New Carlisle girl's death appears in court
Ancilla College ranked No. 1 in NJCAA Division 2 basketball rankings
Ancilla College No. 1 in NJCAA Division 2 basketball rankings
The Orchards Mall
The Orchards Mall to be repurposed as apartments, hotel