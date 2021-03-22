Advertisement

Notre Dame to host mass vaccination clinic Friday, Saturday

Coronavirus in Indiana
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NOTRE DAME, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is hosting a mass vaccination clinic for eligible Indiana residents.

“It’s similar to things that have been done in Indy,” explains Dr. Bob Cassady of the South Bend Clinic. “They are just trying to pick a couple days to open up more slots to get as many people vaccinated as possible. On March 26 and 27, the IDOH, ND and the SJCHD are sponsoring a mass vaccination clinic at Notre Dame at the Compton Family Ice Arena. There will be 3,000 doses of vaccines given each day for the event, and it’s the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, so you just need one dose.”

It’s important to know that you can’t just show up.

You have to register in advance and be eligible to get a shot. To do that, visit ourshot.in.gov or call 211.

