Advertisement

Notre Dame Hockey selected for NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament

By Megan Smedley
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Hockey was selected for the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament, the committee announced Sunday night.

The Irish are the No. 4 seed in the Albany region. Notre Dame will play No. 1 Boston College on Sat, March 27 at 1:00 p.m.

This is Notre Dame’s fifth straight appearance in the tournament.

Jeff Jackson’s team is 14-13-2 this season.

Committee chair Mike Kemp says that Notre Dame made the tournament after Saint Lawrence had to withdraw from the tournament due to COVID-19 issues as the committee was debating between Notre Dame and Omaha.

“You know, I think that we were all surprised,” head coach Jeff Jackson said. “I texted the guys as soon as I found out. I’m sure they were watching on TV. I wish we could’ve been together knowing that if we got in. I think that we were fortunate to get in on St. Lawrence’s misfortune by the sounds of it. But I knew we were on the cusp. I knew we were close but I couldn’t predict anything with some of the upsets in the conference tournaments”

The Irish have won their first game in the tournament in their last three appearances.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news update
UPDATE: Suspect shot by Granger homeowner following police chase
car crash
One dead after single vehicle crash in Cass County
Community reacts to closing of Osceola Dragway
Community reacts to closing of Osceola Dragway
Niles man dead after rollover crash
Fatal single-car rollover crash in Cass County
Alasia Hayes and Alli Campbell take the floor at Purcell Pavilion in a match up with Miami of...
Three Notre Dame women’s basketball players enter transfer portal

Latest News

Brown leads Michigan to 87-66 win over Florida Gulf Coast
The 15th-ranked Notre Dame baseball team had a tough time at the plate in the series finale and...
No. 17 Irish fall to Duke, 2-0
Notre Dame Softball
Irish split doubleheader as Gaskins ties program home run record
Howard, Michigan roll past Texas Southern in NCAA tourney