Notre Dame Hockey selected for NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame Hockey was selected for the NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament, the committee announced Sunday night.

The Irish are the No. 4 seed in the Albany region. Notre Dame will play No. 1 Boston College on Sat, March 27 at 1:00 p.m.

This is Notre Dame’s fifth straight appearance in the tournament.

Jeff Jackson’s team is 14-13-2 this season.

Committee chair Mike Kemp says that Notre Dame made the tournament after Saint Lawrence had to withdraw from the tournament due to COVID-19 issues as the committee was debating between Notre Dame and Omaha.

“You know, I think that we were all surprised,” head coach Jeff Jackson said. “I texted the guys as soon as I found out. I’m sure they were watching on TV. I wish we could’ve been together knowing that if we got in. I think that we were fortunate to get in on St. Lawrence’s misfortune by the sounds of it. But I knew we were on the cusp. I knew we were close but I couldn’t predict anything with some of the upsets in the conference tournaments”

The Irish have won their first game in the tournament in their last three appearances.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.