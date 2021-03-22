No. 17 Irish fall to Duke, 2-0

NOTRE DAME, Ind. — The 15th-ranked Notre Dame baseball team had a tough time at the plate in the series finale and dropped Sunday’s matchup 2-0 to Duke at Frank Eck Stadium.

The Irish (9-3, 9-3 ACC) bats were shut down by the pitching duo of Jack Carey and Marcus Johnson. Notre Dame only managed one hit and two baserunners the entire ballgame. Duke (8-8, 3-4 ACC) pushed out in front with runs in the first and second inning and it was all they needed to salvage the series.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Duke jumped on the Irish early, scoring in the first inning. A leadoff double by Ethan Murray got him into scoring position and then a sac bunt moved him 90 feet away. Rothenburg brought him home on a sac fly to center and the Blue Devils had an early 1-0 lead.

The Blue Devils added a run in the second when RJ Schreck hit a solo home run to right and doubled the lead to 2-0.

That was all the offense the Blue Devils needed as the duo of Carey and Johnson held the Irish bats in check the entire game.

Notre Dame only mustered one hit and never had a runner reach second base.

Alex Rao was strong in relief for the Irish. He came on in the third inning and tossed 5.1 innings of work while allowing just one run and only three base runners the entire outing. He kept the Irish in it but the bats were unable to get anything going against the Blue Devils.

UP NEXT

The Irish will look to get back on track Tuesday night when they have their first midweek contest of the season. Notre Dame hosts Valpo Tuesday evening from Frank Eck Stadium. The game is set for a 5 p.m. ET start and will be aired on the ACC Network Extra.