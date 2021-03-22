Advertisement

Michigan reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,801* more cases Monday

There have been 15,903 deaths and 629,612 confirmed cases throughout the state.
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WNDU) - Michigan health officials reported 6 more COVID-19 deaths and 4,801* more cases on Monday.

*Note on cases (03/22/21): Today’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed cases to the MDSS since Saturday, March 20th.  Over the two days, Sunday and Monday, the average number of new confirmed cases is ~2400 per day.

There have been 15,903 deaths and 629,612 confirmed cases throughout the state.

Friday: 15 more coronavirus deaths and 3,730 new cases were reported.

Thursday: 25* more coronavirus deaths and 2,629 new cases were reported. *The deaths announced include 24 identified during a Vital Records review.

Wednesday: 0 more coronavirus deaths and 3,164 new cases were reported.

Berrien County has had 223 deaths and 12,300 confirmed and probable cases.

Cass County has had 67 deaths and 4,371 confirmed and probable cases.

St. Joseph County has had 87 deaths and 5,013 confirmed and probable cases.

You can find much more information at michigan.gov/coronavirus.

