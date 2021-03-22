Markkanen, solid defense lead Bulls over Pistons 100-86

DETROIT (AP) - Laurie Markkanen had 16 points and eight rebounds and the Chicago Bulls used a strong defensive performance for a 100-86 win over the Detroit Pistons.

Zach LaVine added 18 points for the Bulls, who had lost two straight.

Daniel Galford added eight points and 11 rebounds for Chicago. Detroit shot 16% from 3-point range.

Jerami Grant led the Pistons with 26 points, but it wasn’t enough for a third straight victory.

Rookie Saddiq Bey, who averaged 24.0 points in Detroit’s wins over the Toronto Raptors and Houston Rockets, didn’t score until hitting a meaningless 3-pointer at the buzzer.

3/21/2021 10:03:35 PM (GMT -4:00)