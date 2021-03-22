Is it insomnia or something else?

Nearly 70% of Americans struggle with falling asleep at least once a week, and there could be various reasons as to why it’s happening.

“It’s very important to rule out other sleep disorders as some sleep disorders can mimic insomnia,” explains Lourdes DelRosso, MD, a sleep physician at Seattle’s Children’s Hospital.

One of those is restless leg syndrome.

“You have this sensation in your legs that you really need to move your legs. It can prolong it for up to an hour,” says DelRosso.

Even though there’s no cure for restless leg syndrome, avoiding caffeine, getting plenty of exercise and warm baths and massages can relax your leg muscles. Another thing that can mimic insomnia is a delay in your circadian clock.

“Usually adolescents, teenagers naturally start having a delayed sleep cycle,” DelRosso explains.

It can result in excessive daytime sleepiness. To lessen the effects of that, keep a consistent wake-up time that doesn’t vary more than two hours even on the weekends.

Finally, if you are feeling tired during the day, it could be sleep apnea. Sleep apnea could put you at greater risk for a stroke and heart attack. It’s estimated that 85 to 90% of people with sleep apnea don’t know they have it. Inform your doctor if you experience snoring, daytime sleepiness or mood changes.

Having jet lag can also make you have difficulty falling asleep. A very low dose of melatonin taken two hours before bedtime can ease the symptoms of jet lag.

