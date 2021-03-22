Advertisement

Indiana women hold VCU to 32 points in 1st round of NCAAs

It was Holmes’ turn in the fourth, scoring six points in the opening four minutes as the Hoosiers ran away with it during a 22-3 quarter.
(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Grace Berger scored 13 of her 20 points in the first half, Ali Patberg scored 12 of her 17 after halftime, and No. 4 seed Indiana held 13th-seeded VCU to 24.1% shooting in a 63-32 victory in the opening round of the women’s NCAA Tournament. Indiana faces the winner of Gonzaga-Belmont in the second round. Berger scored all but nine of Indiana’s first-half points as both teams struggled from the floor, shooting below 34%. Mackenzie Holmes, Patberg and Berger each made a basket in the second quarter, that ended with each team scoring just six points. It was Holmes’ turn in the fourth, scoring six points in the opening four minutes as the Hoosiers ran away with it during a 22-3 quarter.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

Breaking news update
UPDATE: Suspect shot by Granger homeowner following police chase
14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Police say they received a call from a neighbor just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a...
65-year-old man dies in Granger house fire
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Ball Band Biergarten
Officials identify man found dead in Mishawaka bathroom

Latest News

Bucks trounce Pacers 140-113 without injured Antetokounmpo
Mitchell, Gobert dominate as Jazz beat Bulls 120-95
Notre Dame unveils new "Fighting Irish TV" plan.
Notre Dame releases new video platform called “Fighting Irish TV”
Elgin Baylor waves as is honored along with other members of the 1974 Los Angeles Lakers...
Elgin Baylor, Lakers great and aerialist pioneer, dies at 86
Michigan High School District Playoffs begin for girls basketball