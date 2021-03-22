Indiana residents 40 and older eligible for COVID vaccine

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - All Indiana residents 40 and older now can begin receiving vaccinations for the coronavirus.

The Indiana Department of Health says health care workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through 12th grade also are eligible Monday to receive vaccines.

So far, more than 2.3 million vaccine doses have been administered in Indiana and 954,578 residents have been fully vaccinated.

The state also said Monday that another 516 cases of the coronavirus have been reported.

More than 678,000 virus cases and 12,537 deaths have been confirmed in Indiana since the start of the pandemic.

Only one new death was confirmed Monday.

Visit http://ourshot.in.gov/ for much more information.