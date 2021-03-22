Indiana reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 516 more cases Monday

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1 more COVID-19 death and 516 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 548 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,537 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 678,416 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 15 more coronavirus deaths and 878 new cases were reported. 595 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 966 new cases were reported. 612 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 919 new cases were reported. 609 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 31,442 (+49) cases and 524 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,972 (+17) cases and 426 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 10,015 (+11) cases and 202 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,713 (+3) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,554 (+1) cases and 106 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,449 (+1) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,916 (+0) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,843 (+0) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,100 (+2) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

