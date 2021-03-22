Advertisement

Indiana reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 516 more cases Monday

Statewide, 548 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.
Statewide, 548 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.(IN.gov)
By 16 News Now
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Indiana health officials are reporting 1 more COVID-19 death and 516 more cases on Monday.

Indiana’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.3%. (Positivity - All Tests: This method of calculating positivity rate is based on all positive test results and all tests processed.)

Statewide, 548 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

At least 12,537 Hoosiers have died from the coronavirus as of Monday, and there have been at least 678,416 positive cases throughout the state since the start of the pandemic.

Friday: 15 more coronavirus deaths and 878 new cases were reported. 595 patients were hospitalized.

Thursday: 13 more coronavirus deaths and 966 new cases were reported. 612 patients were hospitalized.

Wednesday: 16 more coronavirus deaths and 919 new cases were reported. 609 patients were hospitalized.

St. Joseph County has had 31,442 (+49) cases and 524 (+0) deaths.

Elkhart County has had 25,972 (+17) cases and 426 (+0) deaths.

LaPorte County has had 10,015 (+11) cases and 202 (+0) deaths.

Kosciusko County has had 8,713 (+3) cases and 112 (+0) deaths.

Marshall County has had 5,554 (+1) cases and 106 (+0) deaths.

LaGrange County has had 2,449 (+1) cases and 70 (+0) deaths.

Starke County has had 1,916 (+0) cases and 52 (+0) deaths.

Fulton County has had 1,843 (+0) cases and 39 (+0) deaths.

Pulaski County has had 1,100 (+2) cases and 45 (+0) deaths.

The latest information can be found on the Indiana State Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard at coronavirus.in.gov.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news update
UPDATE: Suspect shot by Granger homeowner following police chase
14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross
Police say they received a call from a neighbor just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a...
65-year-old man dies in Granger house fire
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Ball Band Biergarten
Officials identify man found dead in Mishawaka bathroom

Latest News

There have been 15,903 deaths and 629,612 confirmed cases throughout the state.
Michigan reports 6 more COVID-19 deaths, 4,801* more cases Monday
Coronavirus in Indiana
Notre Dame to host mass vaccination clinic Friday, Saturday
Unaccompanied children overwhelm border facilities
Unaccompanied children overwhelm border facilities
COVID: Record-breaking travel amid variant fears
COVID: Record-breaking travel amid variant fears