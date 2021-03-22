Advertisement

Holiday’s 3-pointers in OT help Pacers to win over Heat

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) - Justin Holiday scored 15 points and hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 109-106 victory over the Miami Heat.

Myles Turner finished with 16 points and five blocks.

Doug McDermott scored 15 points and Domantas Sabonis had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Pacers, who swept their two-game series in Miami.

The Pacers erased a 103-98 Heat lead on Holliday’s conversions from beyond the arc.

Malcolm Brogdon added another 3-pointer, increasing Indiana’s lead to 107-103.

Miami rallied from a 94-87 deficit in the final 4:26 of regulation and tied it at 98 on Jimmy Butler’s first of two free with throws with 15 seconds remaining.

Butler missed the second attempt.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

3/21/2021 5:20:58 PM (GMT -4:00)

Most Read

Breaking news update
UPDATE: Suspect shot by Granger homeowner following police chase
car crash
One dead after single vehicle crash in Cass County
Community reacts to closing of Osceola Dragway
Community reacts to closing of Osceola Dragway
Niles man dead after rollover crash
Fatal single-car rollover crash in Cass County
Alasia Hayes and Alli Campbell take the floor at Purcell Pavilion in a match up with Miami of...
Three Notre Dame women’s basketball players enter transfer portal

Latest News

The Irish are the No. 4 seed in the Albany region. Notre Dame will play No. 1 Boston College on...
Notre Dame Hockey selected for NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament
Markkanen, solid defense lead Bulls over Pistons 100-86
Notre Dame Hockey selected for NCAA Men’s Ice Hockey Tournament
Brown leads Michigan to 87-66 win over Florida Gulf Coast