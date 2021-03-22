Advertisement

Free trees available to South Bend residents through new program

By Melissa Stephens
Mar. 22, 2021
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend residents can have a free tree planted in their yard.

It is all part of a new initiative by South Bend Venues Parks & Arts called the Community Canopy Program.

Residents can register online and will then meet with a forester to choose a suitable tree for their lawn.

The tree will then be planted by SBVPA.

“It’s a good way for us to give back to the environment and be better stewards,” said Brent Thompson, an urban forester for SBVPA. “So, we’re trying to promote tree planting.”

The trees are offered to South Bend residents on a first come, first served basis.

To register for the Community Canopy Program, click here.

