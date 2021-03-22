Advertisement

Brown leads Michigan to 87-66 win over Florida Gulf Coast

(WNDU)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2021 at 8:21 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Leigha Brown scored 28 points, including 17 straight for sixth-seeded Michigan at one point, and the Wolverines beat 11th-seed Florida Gulf Coast 87-66 in a first-round game of the women’s NCAA Tournament.

Michigan will play Tennessee in the second round on Tuesday.

It’s the third straight NCAAs that the Wolverines have reached the second round.

The win snapped the Eagles’ 25-game winning streak which was the second longest in the nation, trailing only California Baptist’s 27-game run.

3/21/2021 5:44:36 PM (GMT -4:00)

