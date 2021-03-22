Advertisement

Army revamps fitness exam, kicks out leg tuck requirement

FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019, file photo, U.S Army troops training to serve as instructors...
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2019, file photo, U.S Army troops training to serve as instructors participate in the new Army combat fitness test at the 108th Air Defense Artillery Brigade compound at Fort Bragg, N.C. Army leaders are kicking out the requirement that soldiers do at least one leg tuck as part of the new physical fitness test, after finding many troops — particularly women — were unable to do the exercise that requires them to raise their knees while hanging from a bar. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) - Army leaders are kicking out the requirement that soldiers do at least one leg tuck as part of the new physical fitness test.

The decision comes after the Army found many troops - particularly women - were unable to do the exercise that requires them to raise their knees while hanging from a bar.

The change reflects the Army’s struggle to create a fitness test that is gender-neutral but doesn’t place female soldiers at a disadvantage.

Army leaders also said Monday they are also going to create a new tiered system that will mask some of the fitness score differences between men and women when it comes to promotions or other job selections. 

