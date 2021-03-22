Ancilla College men’s basketball moves up to No. 1 in NJCAA Division 2 rankings

DONALDSON, Ind. (WNDU) - On Monday, the Ancilla College men’s basketball team moved up to No. 1 in the NJCAA Division 2 basketball rankings. This is the first time in 4 seasons Ancilla has been rated at the No. 1 team in the country.

The Chargers are currently 11-0 on the season and are composed of players primarily from the Hooiser State. Five members of the team went to high schools in South Bend.

Ancilla men’s basketball head coach Brian Pearison is super proud of his team.

“That’s a phenomenal thing,” Pearison said. “I am very excited, humbled and honored. This is one of those things, coaches go their entire careers never ranked No. 1 in the country. I’m humbled and honored to be in this position. ‘Hey, Coach. Let’s grind today at practice.’ That was the first thing they said when they saw we were ranked No. 1. They were like, ‘C’mon Coach. Let’s get after it in practice today.’ It’s a really fun group to coach. They just love to get after it. They love each other. It’s just a fun group to be around.”

The Chargers first game as the No. 1 team in the country is Tuesday night at 7:30 PM against Muskegon.

If Ancilla wins that game, they’ll earn the No. 1 seed in the Michigan Community College Athletic Association tournament.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.