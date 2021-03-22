65-year-old man dies in Granger house fire

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - A 65-year-old Granger man is dead after police say his home caught fire. Police say they received a call from a neighbor just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning in the 51000 block of Crooked Oak Drive.

That neighbor, William Bennett, spoke to 16 News Now who says the last thing he thought he’d see when he woke up to walk his dogs Sunday was his neighbor’s home on fire.

“My dogs were ready to go and I had them in the garage while I was grabbing some things and bags and so forth. Next thing you know, there is a pounding on the door, and I look at the door, and it’s my friend and he was like, ‘There’s a fire! There’s a fire!’ And I’m like, ‘What?!’ And I looked across the street and the house was on fire,” Bennett told 16 News Now.

Moments later, Bennett says he made a call to police.

“I grabbed my phone and I ran out. I dialed 9-1-1 on the way. When we got there, we went to the door. Kurt was there. I was pounding on the door, trying to open the door. When I first got there, you can still see a little light, and it was in a matter of minutes and it was totally black,” Bennett says.

And as each minute went by, the more Bennett knew his chances of saving his neighbor were growing small.

“I stayed on the phone and we knew that — and I was pretty sure the person that lived there was in there—and knew it was pretty grim for any outcome of survival for him. Unfortunately, that is what it ended up being,” Bennett says.

Police say Bennett’s 65-year-old neighbor, despite his effort to save him, had died leaving behind a son and a neighborhood who cares so much about those who live in it.

“Do every precaution, check your smoke alarms, your fire alarms. There are really no words to explain how sorrowful that somebody goes through something like this,” Bennett says.

Officials have yet to publicly identify the victim until all family is notified.

Fire officials have not released any details on what caused the fire. Stick with 16 News Now on-air an online as we learn more about this developing story.

