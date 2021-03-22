Advertisement

14-year-old charged with murder, child molestation in death of 6-year-old Grace Ross

14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.
14-year-old teen charged with murder, child molestation of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.(free to use)
By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A 14-year-old suspect appeared in court for the first time since the death of 6-year-old Grace Ross of New Carlisle.

St Joseph County prosecutors filed a petition of delinquency against the suspect charging him with murder, felony murder, and child molestation Monday.

Because the suspect is a juvenile, 16 News Now will refrain from naming the suspect unless the suspect is waived into adult court.

After being asked if the suspect understood the charges, the suspect told Judge Polando that he “doesn’t really understand much of what is going on.” The judge then asked what part he didn’t understand and the suspect replied, “The child molestation part.”

Sitting directly behind the suspect was his family including his mother who left before reporters can ask any questions.

Family members of the victim, 6-year-Grace Ross who was found dead on March 12th, were also in court Monday. Some of them with disbelief in their eyes as the charges were read aloud in court.

Moving forward, the defense attorney representing the suspect in this case has filed a motion to have any and all further proceedings to be closed to the public until physiological evaluations can be conducted on the suspect by both the defense and the state.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Chris Fronk did not oppose or rule in favor of that motion.

According to Judge Polando, he says he will take any and all things presented at Monday’s hearing under advisement before proceeding to next month’s status hearing schedule for April 19th.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Breaking news update
UPDATE: Suspect shot by Granger homeowner following police chase
Police say they received a call from a neighbor just after 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning that a...
65-year-old man dies in Granger house fire
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Ball Band Biergarten
Officials identify man found dead in Mishawaka bathroom

Latest News

Fully Vaccinated in Michiana 3-22, Pulaski County tops the 20% mark.
Vaccine Tracker: Vaccine appointment scheduled way out? You could get in early.
A 14-year-old suspect appeared in court for the first time since the death of 6-year-old Grace...
Suspect in New Carlisle girl's death appears in court
Ancilla College ranked No. 1 in NJCAA Division 2 basketball rankings
Ancilla College No. 1 in NJCAA Division 2 basketball rankings
The Orchards Mall
The Orchards Mall to be repurposed as apartments, hotel