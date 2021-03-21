Vasilevskiy wins 11th straight, Lightning beat Blackhawks

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 30 shots for his franchise-record tying 11th consecutive victory, Victor Hedman had three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1.

Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Yanni Gourde, Anthony Cirelli and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay.

Alex Killorn had two assists, and the Lightning improved to 12-2-0 at home.

Alex DeBrincat scored for the Blackhawks, who have lost four straight and six of seven.

Malcolm Subban finished with 25 saves.

