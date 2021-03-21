St. Joseph falls to Leo in Semi-State 61-59

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joe fell to Leo in the Class 3A Semi-State game Saturday afternoon 61-59.

The Indians were hoping to make their first appearance in the state title game.

St. Joe led at the half 35-19 with 20 of those points coming from Notre Dame signee JR Konieczny.

“It hurts to go out the way we did like that,” Konieczny said. “I’m gonna miss high school basketball for sure. I’m going to miss being with these guys and all that stuff. But you know we had a great run. Nothing to hang our heads over you know.”

Leo fought back in the second half. Blake Davison pounded it in off the glass with 1.3 seconds to go to give the Lions the lead.

Konieczny’s final shot from more than half court was wide left.

St. Joe’s season ends in a heartbreak and it marked the ending legendary coach Mark Johnson’s career.

“We had an opportunity to put them away today and was that our fault?” Johnson said. “The answer’s no. Was it their fault the other team? They did an awful lot to make sure that we weren’t able to do what we wanted to do. I tip my hats to them. I congratulate them. They’ve had a great run. We’ve had a great run. Just a very disappointing end.”

Johnson ends his career with a 470-343 record.

